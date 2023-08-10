Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE - Free Report) reported revenue of $90.55 million, down 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $103.59 million, representing a surprise of -12.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Clean Energy Fuels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • RNG Deliveries - Fuel volume: 50 Mgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 57.11 Mgal.
  • Revenue- Service revenue: $11.37 million compared to the $12.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Product revenue: $85.85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $97.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1057.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Clean Energy Fuels here>>>

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise