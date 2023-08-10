Lions Gate Entertainment (
Lions Gate (LGF.A) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A - Free Report) reported $908.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. EPS of -$0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.23 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $892.99 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.24, the EPS surprise was +83.33%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Lions Gate performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Global Subscribers: 29.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 30.43 million.
- Starz Domestic - Linear Subscribers: 7.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.71 million.
- LIONSGATE+ - Linear Subscribers: 1.8 million versus 1.9 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total Starz - Linear Subscribers: 9.5 million compared to the 9.68 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$97.50 million compared to the -$102.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -50.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Media Networks: $381.10 million versus $377.72 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
- Revenues- Studio Business- Television Production: $218.50 million versus $279.38 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -49.4% change.
- Revenues- Studio Business- Motion Picture: $406.50 million versus $343.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +45.7% change.
- Revenue by Type- Motion Picture- Theatrical: $65.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +504.6%.
- Revenue by Type- Media Networks- LIONSGATE+: $43.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.6%.
- Revenue by Type- Media Networks- Starz Networks: $337.40 million compared to the $349.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.
- Revenue by Type- Television Production- Other: $24.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.1%.
Shares of Lions Gate have returned -9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.