Wolverine (WWW) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Wolverine World Wide (WWW - Free Report) reported $589.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.5%. EPS of $0.19 for the same period compares to $0.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $583 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was -5.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wolverine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Active Group: $383.30 million compared to the $376.32 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Other: $13.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -81.3%.
  • Revenue- Lifestyle Group: $74.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $77.43 million.
  • Revenue- Work Group: $117.80 million versus $123.87 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Wolverine have returned -14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

