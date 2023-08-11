See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
AB Large Cap Growth R (ABPRX - Free Report) has a 1.09% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. ABPRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 13.1% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Fidelity Trend Fund (FTRNX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. FTRNX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. With five-year annualized performance of 14.42%, expense ratio of 0.57% and management fee of 0.41%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
AMG Frontier Small Cap Growth I (MSSCX - Free Report) : 0.96% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. MSSCX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.78% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.