Company News for Aug 14, 2023

  • Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s ((WPM - Free Report) ) shares rose 2.8% after reporting second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.31, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27.
  • Flowers Foods Inc.’s ((FLO - Free Report) ) shares surged 4% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.33, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28.
  • Shares of News Corp. ((NWSA - Free Report) ) advanced 4.65% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.14, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09.
  • Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. ((ONTO - Free Report) ) fell 2.8% after posting second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.79, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83.

