Company News for Aug 15, 2023

  • United States Steel Corp.’s ((X - Free Report) ) shares soared 36.8% after the company rejected takeover bid from Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ((CLF - Free Report) ).  
  • Tesla Inc.’s ((TSLA - Free Report) ) shares fell 1.2% after the company decided to cut prices of two versions of its Model Y SUVs in China.
  • Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. ((AMC - Free Report) ) plunged 35.6% after a Delaware judge approved its revised but controversial stockholder settlement.
  • Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. ((PYPL - Free Report) ) rose 2.8% after naming Alex Chriss, a top executive at Intuit Inc. ((INTU - Free Report) ), as its new chief executive officer.

