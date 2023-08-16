Back to top

Home Depot (HD) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2023, Home Depot (HD - Free Report) reported revenue of $42.92 billion, down 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.65, compared to $5.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.25 billion, representing a surprise of +1.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Home Depot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: -2% versus the 11-analyst average estimate of -3.92%.
  • Number of stores - Retail: 2326 versus 2325.2 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - U.S. - YoY change: -2% compared to the -3.17% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average ticket - Retail: $90.07 versus $92.82 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of customer transactions - Retail: 459.1 million compared to the 438.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Home Depot have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

