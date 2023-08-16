Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Service Corp. (SCI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Service Corp. (SCI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.01 billion, up 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.83, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $972.82 million, representing a surprise of +4.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Service Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable North America average revenue per funeral service: $5,597 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5,368.10.
  • Revenues- Cemetery: $448.04 million versus $435.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.
  • Revenues- Funeral: $565.37 million compared to the $537.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.
  • Gross profit- Funeral: $115.54 million versus $107.05 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Cemetery: $145.93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $142.44 million.
Shares of Service Corp. have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

