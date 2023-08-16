We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Oracle (ORCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) closed at $117.29, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.14%.
Heading into today, shares of the software maker had lost 2.79% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.82% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Oracle as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Oracle is projected to report earnings of $1.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.45 billion, up 8.82% from the year-ago period.
ORCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.51 per share and revenue of $53.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.62% and +7.8%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Oracle is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Oracle currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.85, which means Oracle is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that ORCL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.41 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.