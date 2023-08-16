Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Brinker International (EAT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.08 billion, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.39, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion, representing a surprise of -0.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brinker International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - Chili's - YoY change: 6.3% compared to the 6.15% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Comparable store sales - Maggiano's - YoY change: 9.1% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 9.66%.
  • Company owned restaurants - Chili's: 1135 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1139.71.
  • Total restaurants - Brinker International: 1657 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1648.
  • Total Revenue- Company Restaurant Sales: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.
  • Franchise and other revenues: $10.70 million compared to the $10.97 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -68.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Company sales- Maggiano's: $121.20 million versus $121.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change.
  • Revenue- Company sales- Chili's: $943.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $945.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
  • Franchise revenues- Chili?s: $10.50 million compared to the $10.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Revenue- Maggiano's: $121.40 million compared to the $116.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.
  • Franchise revenues- Maggiano's: $0.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.10 million.
  • Total Revenue- Chili's: $1.08 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $955.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.9%.
Shares of Brinker International have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

