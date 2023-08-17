Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 17th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BASF SE (BASFY - Free Report) is a chemical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Banner Corporation (BANR - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Banner Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


 


finance