Nice (NICE) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Nice (NICE - Free Report) reported $581.11 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. EPS of $2.13 for the same period compares to $1.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $578.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.06, the EPS surprise was +3.40%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nice performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Cloud: $381.95 million versus $385.09 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.7% change.
  • Revenues- Services: $158.95 million compared to the $158.78 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Product: $40.22 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $34.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.3%.
Shares of Nice have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

