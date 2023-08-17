Walmart (WMT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Walmart (
WMT Quick Quote WMT - Free Report) reported $161.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $1.84 for the same period compares to $1.77 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $159.82 billion, representing a surprise of +1.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Walmart performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - Without Fuel Impact: 6.4% compared to the 3.96% average estimate based on nine analysts. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - With Fuel Impact: -0.2% versus 3.69% estimated by nine analysts on average. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - With Fuel Impact: 6.1% versus 3.77% estimated by eight analysts on average. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - Without Fuel Impact: 5.5% compared to the 5.91% average estimate based on eight analysts. Reported Sales Growth (YoY change) - Walmart International: 13.3% versus 7.89% estimated by six analysts on average. U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total U.S. - Without Fuel Impact: 6.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.47%. Net square footage - Sam's Club: 80.2 Msq ft compared to the 80.26 Msq ft average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Membership and other income: $1.35 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change. Revenues- Net Sales: $160.28 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $158.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%. Net Sales- Walmart International: $27.60 billion compared to the $26.23 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year. Net Sales- Walmart U.S. $110.85 billion compared to the $108.98 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year. Net Sales- Sam's Club: $21.83 billion compared to the $22.92 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Walmart here>>>
Shares of Walmart have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Walmart (WMT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
