Compared to Estimates, Red Robin (RRGB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Red Robin (RRGB - Free Report) reported revenue of $298.65 million, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.24, compared to -$0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $295.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.55, the EPS surprise was +56.36%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Red Robin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of restaurants - Total: 509 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 511.33.
  • Comparable restaurant revenue - YoY change: 1.5% versus 2.21% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of restaurants - Franchised: 91 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 94.5.
  • Number of restaurants - Company-owned: 418 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 418.
  • Revenues- Franchise and other revenues: $5.37 million versus $4.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
  • Revenues- Restaurant revenue: $293.28 million compared to the $290.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
Shares of Red Robin have returned -26.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

