BILL Holdings (BILL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

BILL Holdings (BILL - Free Report) reported $295.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 47.8%. EPS of $0.59 for the same period compares to -$0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $279.58 million, representing a surprise of +5.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +43.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

  • Number of Customers: 201000 compared to the 207864.7 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total Payment Volume: $69.10 billion versus $64.57 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Transactions Processed: 23400 thousand compared to the 22468.56 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Interest on funds held for customers: $36.47 million compared to the $32.68 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Total subscription and transaction fees: $259.51 million compared to the $245.23 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of BILL Holdings have returned -21% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

