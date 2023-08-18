See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Deutsche Latin America Fund A (SLANX - Free Report) has a 1.46% expense ratio and 1% management fee. SLANX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels. With yearly returns of 12.08% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
BNY Mellon Natural Resources A (DNLAX - Free Report) : 1.14% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. DNLAX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. With yearly returns of 14.03% over the last five years, DNLAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Great-West Multi Manager Large Cap Growth (MXLGX - Free Report) : 1% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. MXLGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 14.95% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.