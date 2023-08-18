Back to top

Company News for Aug 18, 2023

  • Cisco Systems Inc.’s ((CSCO - Free Report) ) shares surged 3.3% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06.  
  • Amcor plc ‘s ((AMCR - Free Report) ) shares gained 1.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.19, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18.
  • Shares of Avnet, Inc. ((AVT - Free Report) ) climbed 8.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.06, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63.  
  • Shares of Bilibili Inc. ((BILI - Free Report) ) rose 0.7% after posting second quarter 2023 revenues of $757.02 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.21%.

