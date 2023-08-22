Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Premier, Inc. (PINC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) reported $340.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $0.68 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $359.86 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67, the EPS surprise was +1.49%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Premier, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services: $228.06 million compared to the $239.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Performance Services: $112.32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $120.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
  • Net Revenue- Supply Chain Services- Software licenses, other services and support: $8.30 million versus $11.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.2% change.
  • Net Revenue- Services and software licenses- Net administrative fees: $158.17 million versus $155.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.
  • Net Revenue- Products: $61.59 million compared to the $73.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.6% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Services: $36.27 million compared to the $35.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Supply Chain Services: $128.20 million compared to the $131.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Premier, Inc. have returned -9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

