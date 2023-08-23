Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended July 2023, Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.27 billion, up 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.10, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89, the EPS surprise was +23.60%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Urban Outfitters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Total URBN: 717 versus 697.63 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters: 264 versus 259 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie Stores: 237 compared to the 237.38 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change: 4.9% versus 4.17% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters - YoY change: -14.1% versus -8.26% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters Stores: $346.42 million versus $358.68 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.6% change.
  • Net sales by brand- Anthropologie Stores: $530.09 million versus $522.71 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.
  • Net sales by brand- Free People Stores: $331.20 million versus $285.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22% change.
  • Net sales by brand- Nuuly: $55.79 million versus $51.93 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales by brand - Menus & Venues: $8.69 million versus $7.92 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Retail Operations: $1.16 billion versus $1.16 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.
  • Net sales- Wholesale Operations: $56.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $54.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%.
Shares of Urban Outfitters have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

