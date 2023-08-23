Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's Why One Should Sell Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CP - Free Report) is currently mired in multiple headwinds, which we believe, have made it an unimpressive investment option.

Let’s delve deeper.

Southward Earnings Estimate Revisions: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the past 60 days. For the current year, the consensus mark has moved 10.4% south in the same time frame. The unfavorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ lack of confidence in the stock.

Bearish Industry Rank: The industry, to which CP belongs, currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210 (of 250 plus groups). Such an unfavorable rank places CP in the bottom 17% of the Zacks industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group it belongs to.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outclass a robust stock in a weak industry. Therefore, reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative.

Weak Zacks Rank and Style Score: Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Moreover, CP’s current Momentum Style Score of D shows its short-term unattractiveness.

Other Headwinds: The railroad operator’s total operating expenses have increased 9% year over year in 2021. This was mainly due to the 31% escalation in fuel costs last year. With fuel costs rising as oil prices move north, operating expenses were high (up 15%) in 2022 as well.

Fuel costs jumped 19.4% and 7.3% year over year in first-quarter and second-quarter 2023, respectively.   The metric is likely to remain high in third-quarter 2023 as well.

The company’s return-on-equity (ROE) is pegged at 8.9%, below the industry’s level of 24.7%. Lower ROE indicates less efficiency in utilizing the equity capital. The unimpressive reading undercuts CP’s growth potential.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are GATX Corp. (GATX - Free Report) and Kirby Corp. (KEX - Free Report) .

(GATX - Free Report) , which presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is aided by gradual improvement in the North American railcar leasing market. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

For third-quarter and full-year 2023, GATX’s earnings are estimated to register 36.6% and 14.3% climb, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Kirby currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Strong segmental performances are boosting Kirby’s top line.

For third-quarter and full-year 2023, KEX’s earnings are suggested to record 58.5% and 76.2% improvement, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.


transportation