Company News for Aug 23, 2023

  • Shares of Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) fell 14.1% after the retail major warned of weak consumer spending through the holiday shopping season.
  • Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) dropped 2.8% after hitting its all-time high of $481.87, ahead of its earnings call due after hours on Wednesday.
  • Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH - Free Report) gained 1%, with real estate becoming the winning sector of the session.
  • Comerica Incorporated’s (CMA - Free Report) shares slid 4.1% on the regional banking slump.

