Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Advance Auto Parts (AAP - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.69 billion, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $3.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.72, the EPS surprise was -16.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Advance Auto Parts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: -0.6% versus -0.85% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Number of stores (Retail) - Total: 5109 compared to the 5107 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores opened: 18 compared to the 9.5 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of stores (BOP): 5096 compared to the 5096 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Advance Auto Parts have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

