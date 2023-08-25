Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

Read MoreHide Full Article

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Russell Select US Equity Y (RTDYX - Free Report) : 0.35% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. RTDYX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 10.6% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Ivy Large Cap Growth A (WLGAX - Free Report) : 0.93% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. WLGAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. WLGAX, with annual returns of 14.77% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Columbia Dividend Income Fund R4 (CVIRX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. CVIRX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. CVIRX has an expense ratio of 0.66%, management fee of 0.53%, and annual returns of 10.59% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Multifactor US Equity Y (RTDYX) - free report >>

DELAWARE IVY LARGE CAP GR A (WLGAX) - free report >>

Columbia Dividend Income Adv (CVIRX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings