Chevron (CVX) to Raise Gas Production at LNG Facility Australia
Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) , a major oil and gas producer in the United States, recently announced that it will increase gas production capacity at its Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Western Australia, per media reports. The company claimed that the name-plate capacity of the project will rise from 205 terajoules per day to 215 following technical adjustments and plant modifications.
According to Chevron Australia managing director Mark Hatfield, plant modifications and subsequent high-rate production trials undertaken over the past year confirmed that the facility was able to maintain safe and reliable domestic gas production at increased rate. Hatfield added that more work would be done in the upcoming months to test the company’s higher domestic gas production rates.
Australia is the world's largest LNG exporter, with Woodside Energy's North West Shelf, Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone projects contributing around one-tenth of the global market share.
The news from Chevron comes in as unions for offshore platform workers at Australia’s LNG providers threaten a strike demanding better wages and work conditions. At the Wheatstone and Gorgon LNG plants, a final vote is reportedly scheduled for Aug 24 to determine if workers would let unions to conduct strikes.
