Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Nordstrom (JWN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Nordstrom (JWN - Free Report) reported $3.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.9%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was +86.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nordstrom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: -8.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -9.47%.
  • Comparable store sales - Nordstrom Rack - YoY change: -4.1% versus -10.33% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 351 versus 353 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - Nordstrom - YoY change: -10.1% versus -7.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Nordstrom Rack (US & Canada): 247 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 249.
  • Number of stores - Nordstrom: 102 versus 94 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Credit card revenues: $110 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $107.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
  • Net Sales: $3.66 billion versus $3.54 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.2% change.
  • Total net sales- Nordstrom Rack: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.
  • Total net sales- Nordstrom: $2.49 billion compared to the $2.44 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Nordstrom here>>>

Shares of Nordstrom have returned -20.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise