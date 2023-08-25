Back to top

Compared to Estimates, American Software (AMSWA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended July 2023, American Software (AMSWA - Free Report) reported revenue of $29.17 million, down 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.12, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.07 million, representing a surprise of +0.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Software performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Professional services and other: $6.95 million versus $13.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.5% change.
  • Revenues- Maintenance: $8.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.
  • Revenues- License fees: $0.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.7%.
  • Revenues- Subscription fees: $13.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%.
Shares of American Software have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

