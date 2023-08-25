Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Abercrombie (ANF) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended July 2023, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) reported revenue of $935.35 million, up 16.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.10, compared to -$0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $842.41 million, representing a surprise of +11.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +746.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Abercrombie performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 760 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 763.
  • Net sales- Hollister: $472.63 million versus $429.97 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.
  • Net sales- Abercrombie: $462.71 million versus $415.47 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Abercrombie have returned +29.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

