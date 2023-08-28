Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Now

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.
With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.
In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Lululemon?
Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill.
Lululemon ( earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.58 a share, just three days from its upcoming earnings release on August 31, 2023. LULU Quick Quote LULU - Free Report)
LULU has an Earnings ESP figure of +2.1%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.58 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53. Lululemon is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our
Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
LULU is just one of a large group of Consumer Discretionary stocks with a positive ESP figure.
Netflix ( is another qualifying stock you may want to consider. NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report)
Slated to report earnings on October 17, 2023, Netflix holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $3.51 a share 50 days from its next quarterly update.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Netflix is $3.48, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +1.01%.
LULU and NFLX's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading.
Check it out here >>
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Now
