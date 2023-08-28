Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 28, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Intuit Inc. ((INTU - Free Report) ) gained 4.1% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 per share.
  • The Gap, Inc.’s ((GPS - Free Report) ) shares jumped 7.2% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.34 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share.
  • Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. ((AFRM - Free Report) ) surged 28.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 loss of $0.69 per share versus, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.86 per share.
  • Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.’s ((HE - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 18.6% on reports that Maui County is suing the company for damages sustained during the island wildfires. 

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) - free report >>

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) - free report >>

Intuit Inc. (INTU) - free report >>

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) - free report >>

Published in

business-services computers retail utilities