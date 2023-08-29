Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Smucker (SJM) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended July 2023, Smucker (SJM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.81 billion, down 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.21, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion, representing a surprise of -1.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Smucker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- U.S. Retail Coffee: $625.10 million compared to the $668.24 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
  • Net sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $441 million versus $442.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -39.5% change.
  • Net sales- International and Away From Home: $275.10 million compared to the $265.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.1% year over year.
  • Net sales- U.S. Retail Consumer Foods: $464 million compared to the $455.90 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.2% year over year.
  • Segment profit- U.S. retail coffee: $170.10 million compared to the $168.94 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $81.30 million compared to the $96.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Corporate administrative expenses: -$61.80 million compared to the -$77.45 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment profit- International and Away From Home: $36.40 million versus $35.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment profit- U.S. retail consumer Foods: $105.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $99.68 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Smucker here>>>

Shares of Smucker have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise