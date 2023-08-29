We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Smucker (SJM) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended July 2023, Smucker (SJM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.81 billion, down 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.21, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion, representing a surprise of -1.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.07.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Smucker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Smucker here>>>
- Net sales- U.S. Retail Coffee: $625.10 million compared to the $668.24 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
- Net sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $441 million versus $442.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -39.5% change.
- Net sales- International and Away From Home: $275.10 million compared to the $265.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.1% year over year.
- Net sales- U.S. Retail Consumer Foods: $464 million compared to the $455.90 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.2% year over year.
- Segment profit- U.S. retail coffee: $170.10 million compared to the $168.94 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Segment profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $81.30 million compared to the $96.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Corporate administrative expenses: -$61.80 million compared to the -$77.45 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Segment profit- International and Away From Home: $36.40 million versus $35.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Segment profit- U.S. retail consumer Foods: $105.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $99.68 million.
Shares of Smucker have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.