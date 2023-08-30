We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Schlumberger (SLB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Schlumberger (SLB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $58.22, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.74%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had lost 0.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.95% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 3.08% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Schlumberger as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, up 22.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.33 billion, up 11.44% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.98 per share and revenue of $32.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +36.7% and +17.16%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Schlumberger should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Schlumberger is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Schlumberger's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.03.
We can also see that SLB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.