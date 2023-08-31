Back to top

Company News for Aug 30, 2023

  • Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. ((BBY - Free Report) ) gained 3.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 per share.
  • The J. M. Smucker Company’s ((SJM - Free Report) ) shares increased 2.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.21 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 per share.
  • Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited ((GOGL - Free Report) ) jumped 6.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.13 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share.
  • The Bank of Nova Scotia’s ((BNS - Free Report) ) shares gained 3% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share.

