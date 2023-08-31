Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Five Below (FIVE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended July 2023, Five Below (FIVE - Free Report) reported revenue of $758.98 million, up 13.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.84, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $760.19 million, representing a surprise of -0.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Five Below performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales: 2.7% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2.59%.
  • Total stores: 1407 compared to the 1407 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • New Store Openings: 40 compared to the 40 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Five Below have returned -11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

