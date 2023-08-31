Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Catalent (CTLT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Catalent (CTLT - Free Report) reported $1.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.7%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $1.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion, representing a surprise of +1.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Catalent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Revenue Growth: -19% versus -18.89% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenues- United States: $665 million versus $687.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.8% change.
  • Elimination of revenue: -$23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$31.44 million.
  • Revenue- International Other: $106 million compared to the $76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Europe: $320 million versus $311.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.1% change.
  • Revenue- Biologics: $406 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $472.26 million.
  • Revenue- Pharma and Consumer Health: $662 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $580.97 million.
  • Revenue- Pharma and Consumer Health- Manufacturing & commercial product supply: $432 million compared to the $338.99 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Pharma and Consumer Health- Development services & clinical supply: $230 million versus $215.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Manufacturing & commercial product supply Total: $576 million compared to the $452.31 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Development services & clinical supply Total: $492 million compared to the $590.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Biologics- Manufacturing & commercial product supply: $145 million compared to the $113.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Catalent have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

