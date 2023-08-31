We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Catalent (CTLT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Catalent (CTLT - Free Report) reported $1.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 18.7%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $1.19 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion, representing a surprise of +1.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Catalent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Organic Revenue Growth: -19% versus -18.89% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Geographic Revenues- United States: $665 million versus $687.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.8% change.
- Elimination of revenue: -$23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$31.44 million.
- Revenue- International Other: $106 million compared to the $76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Europe: $320 million versus $311.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.1% change.
- Revenue- Biologics: $406 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $472.26 million.
- Revenue- Pharma and Consumer Health: $662 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $580.97 million.
- Revenue- Pharma and Consumer Health- Manufacturing & commercial product supply: $432 million compared to the $338.99 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- Pharma and Consumer Health- Development services & clinical supply: $230 million versus $215.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue- Manufacturing & commercial product supply Total: $576 million compared to the $452.31 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- Development services & clinical supply Total: $492 million compared to the $590.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- Biologics- Manufacturing & commercial product supply: $145 million compared to the $113.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Catalent have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.