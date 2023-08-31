We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, HP (HPQ) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
HP (HPQ - Free Report) reported $13.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $1.04 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.36 billion, representing a surprise of -1.23%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how HP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for HP here>>>
- Days in accounts payable: 123 Days versus 118 Days estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net revenue- Personal Systems: $8.93 billion versus $8.79 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.5% change.
- Net revenue- Printing: $4.26 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%.
- Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing: $974 million compared to the $1.10 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.
- Net revenue- Personal Systems- Consumer PS: $2.73 billion versus $3.74 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net revenue- Printing- Supplies: $2.77 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.
- Net revenue- Personal Systems- Commercial PS: $6.20 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.05 billion.
- Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing: $521 million compared to the $657.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.1% year over year.
- Earnings from operations- Personal Systems: $592 million versus $528.15 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Earnings from operations- Corporate Investments: -$32 million compared to the -$79.24 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Earnings from operations- Printing: $794 million compared to the $853.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of HP have returned -9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.