Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) reported $1.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.2%. EPS of $2.09 for the same period compares to $2.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion, representing a surprise of +0.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.00.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Sales Growth: -7.5% compared to the -8.36% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Stores - EOP: 270 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 270.
  • New stores open: 1 compared to the 1 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Merchandise Division Sales- Outdoors: $432.40 million versus $436.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Merchandise Division Sales- Sports and recreation: $389.61 million compared to the $361.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Merchandise Sales: $1.58 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Merchandise Division Sales- Footwear: $308.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $311.91 million.
  • Merchandise Division Sales- Apparel: $446.43 million versus $465.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. have returned -13.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

