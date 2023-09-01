Back to top

Company News for Sep 1, 2023

  • Shares of Salesforce, Inc. ((CRM - Free Report) ) gained 3% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90 per share.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s ((CM - Free Report) ) shares decline d3.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 per share.
  • Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited ((SIG - Free Report) ) jumped 5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.55 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s ((CRWD - Free Report) ) shares soared 9.3% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.56 per share.

