AeroVironment (AVAV) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

AeroVironment (AVAV - Free Report) reported $152.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 40.4%. EPS of $1.00 for the same period compares to -$0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $137.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +150.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AeroVironment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Contract Services: $32.88 million compared to the $47.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35% year over year.
  • Revenue- Product Sales: $119.47 million versus $81.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +106.1% change.
  • Gross margin- Contract services: $7.80 million compared to the $11.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross margin- Product sales: $57.86 million versus $37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of AeroVironment have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

