VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) closed at $31.22, marking a +0.68% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 8.16% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $897.34 million, up 19.4% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $3.58 billion, which would represent changes of +10.36% and +37.73%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. VICI Properties Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VICI Properties Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.55 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.87, so we one might conclude that VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that VICI has a PEG ratio of 2.3 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.45 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
