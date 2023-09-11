Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Avantor (AVTR - Free Report) is a renowned global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.1% downward over the last 60 days.

BioTechne Corp (TECH - Free Report) is a global life sciences company which develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings (CPRI - Free Report) provides women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear, as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - free report >>

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) - free report >>

Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) - free report >>

Published in

medical retail