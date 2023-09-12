Back to top

Casey's (CASY) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) reported $3.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.1%. EPS of $4.52 for the same period compares to $4.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.85 billion, representing a surprise of +0.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +34.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Casey's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-store sales - Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage - YoY change: 5.9% compared to the 4.48% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of Fuel gallons sold: 713.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 712.84 million.
  • Number of Casey?s General Stores - Total: 2536 compared to the 2539.67 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Same-store sales - Grocery & General Merchandise - YoY change: 5.2% versus 4.02% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Same-store sales - Fuel gallons - YoY change: 0.4% versus -0.44% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Newly constructed: 10 compared to the 12.5 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Stores (BOP): 2521 versus 2521 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Fuel: $2.43 billion compared to the $2.36 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.6% year over year.
  • Net sales- Other: $72.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $68.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.3%.
  • Net sales- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage: $372.81 million versus $371.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.
  • Net sales- Grocery & General Merchandise: $996.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $991.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.
  • Gross profit- Grocery & General Merchandise: $339.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $332.77 million.
Shares of Casey's have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

