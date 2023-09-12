We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Casey's (CASY) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Casey's General Stores (CASY - Free Report) reported $3.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.1%. EPS of $4.52 for the same period compares to $4.09 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.85 billion, representing a surprise of +0.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +34.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.36.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Casey's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Same-store sales - Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage - YoY change: 5.9% compared to the 4.48% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Number of Fuel gallons sold: 713.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 712.84 million.
- Number of Casey?s General Stores - Total: 2536 compared to the 2539.67 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Same-store sales - Grocery & General Merchandise - YoY change: 5.2% versus 4.02% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Same-store sales - Fuel gallons - YoY change: 0.4% versus -0.44% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of stores - Newly constructed: 10 compared to the 12.5 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Stores (BOP): 2521 versus 2521 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net sales- Fuel: $2.43 billion compared to the $2.36 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.6% year over year.
- Net sales- Other: $72.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $68.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.3%.
- Net sales- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage: $372.81 million versus $371.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.
- Net sales- Grocery & General Merchandise: $996.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $991.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.
- Gross profit- Grocery & General Merchandise: $339.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $332.77 million.
Shares of Casey's have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.