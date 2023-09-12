We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB - Free Report) closed at $33.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.14%.
Coming into today, shares of the pipeline operator had lost 4.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.73%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Williams Companies, Inc. (The) as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.57 billion, down 15.09% from the year-ago period.
WMB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $10.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.04% and -1.55%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. (The). These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.38% lower. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.54. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.15.
It is also worth noting that WMB currently has a PEG ratio of 5.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.75 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WMB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.