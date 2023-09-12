Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 12, 2023

  • Shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) fell 2.1%, with oil prices coming down.
  • Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META - Free Report) increased 3.3%% with reports emerging that the social media giant had greenlit a new, more powerful AI system.
  • PepsiCo, Inc.’s (PEP - Free Report) shares jumped 1.5% as consumer staples became one of the biggest gainers of the day.
  • Shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS - Free Report) and Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR - Free Report) added 1.2% and 3.2%, respectively, after they reached a deal regarding Disney's programming schedule.

