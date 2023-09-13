We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Allegiant Travel (ALGT - Free Report) closed at $87.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.94% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.
Coming into today, shares of the travel services company had lost 15.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 5.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Allegiant Travel as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $0.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 225.93%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $589.11 million, up 5.14% from the year-ago period.
ALGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.04 per share and revenue of $2.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +220.77% and +11.13%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Allegiant Travel. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.54% lower. Allegiant Travel is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Allegiant Travel is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.59. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.48.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.