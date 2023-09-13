We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bel Fuse (BELFB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Bel Fuse (BELFB - Free Report) closed at $45.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.04%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of electronic products for circuits had lost 6.83% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bel Fuse as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.19, down 19.59% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $158 million, down 11.11% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $650.12 million. These totals would mark changes of +20.61% and -0.63%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bel Fuse. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Bel Fuse currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Bel Fuse currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.46.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.