Company News for Sep 13, 2023

  • Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) fell 1.3%, with tech stocks sliding.
  • Shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY - Free Report) jumped 11.2% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $4.52 per share, widely surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.36.
  • Marathon Oil Corporation’s (MRO - Free Report) shares gained 3.7% as energy prices continued to soar.
  • Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) slid 1.7% after unveiling new iPhone models while not increasing the price range because of a global smartphone slump.

