Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $191.59, moving +1.26% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.75% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 0.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.
Honeywell International Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Honeywell International Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.23 billion, up 3.12% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.16 per share and revenue of $37.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.57% and +5.57%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.66. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.52.
Meanwhile, HON's PEG ratio is currently 2.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.