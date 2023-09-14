Back to top

Semtech (SMTC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Semtech (SMTC - Free Report) reported $238.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.9%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $237.06 million, representing a surprise of +0.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +450.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Semtech performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales by reportable segment- Signal Integrity Products: $46.51 million versus $57.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.8% change.
  • Net Sales by reportable segment- IoT Connected Services: $23.89 million compared to the $10.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales by reportable segment- Advanced Protection and Sensing: $48.52 million versus $49.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales by reportable segment- IoT System Products: $119.46 million compared to the $114.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Semtech have returned -8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

