Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 14th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Advance Auto Parts (AAP - Free Report) operates in the U.S. automotive aftermarket industry and is primarily engaged in selling replacement parts (excluding tires), accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, light and heavy-duty trucks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.8% downward over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group (CBRE - Free Report) is a commercial real estate services and investment firm, offering a wide range of services to tenants, owners, lenders and investors in office, retail, industrial, multi-family and other types of commercial real estates in all major metropolitan areas across the globe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Published in

finance reit retail