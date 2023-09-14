Back to top

Company News for Sep 14, 2023

  • Shares of 3M Company (MMM - Free Report) slumped 5.7% and became the biggest drag on the Dow Jones index, after the company warned of a slow growth environment in 2024 and gave a bleak forecast for its consumer and electronics segments for the rest of 2023.
  • Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL - Free Report) fell 3% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $836.7 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $842.6 million.
  • American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (AEP - Free Report) shares jumped 1.9%, with utilities emerging as the biggest gainers of the day.
  • Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) slid a further 1.2%, continuing to fall for a second consecutive day after unveiling new iPhone models while not increasing the price range.

